Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,495,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 275,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

