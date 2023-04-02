Cronos Market Cap Hits $1.71 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $13.19 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00061126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003002 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001238 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

