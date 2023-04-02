CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 224,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,463. The company has a market cap of $509.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.