CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.2 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.34. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.