Crypterium (CRPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $716,393.16

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $716,393.16 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,554,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

