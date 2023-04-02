Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cue Health stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

About Cue Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 23.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 531.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 629.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 611,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Stories

