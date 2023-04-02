CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

