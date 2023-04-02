CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.