Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,334. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

