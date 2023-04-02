Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 905,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Daseke by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 101,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 433,813 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 298,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,677. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $348.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

