Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $449.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $457.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

