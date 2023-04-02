Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

DE stock opened at $412.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.