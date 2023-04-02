DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0034 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $13,374.96 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

