Derbend Asset Management Sells 3,133 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Derbend Asset Management lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,532,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,652,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,519. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.