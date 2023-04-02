Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.23. 77,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,405. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12-month low of 1.18 and a 12-month high of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.88.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

