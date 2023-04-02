Desjardins Lowers Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$19.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

