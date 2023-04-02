Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,992 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $195,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,904. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.