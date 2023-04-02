Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $75.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.89.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

