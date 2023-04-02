DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 28-0.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

