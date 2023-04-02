Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256,252 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $44.50 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

