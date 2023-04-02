Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,913,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGR traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Distribution Solutions Group

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

