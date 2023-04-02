Eastern Bank Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned 5.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

