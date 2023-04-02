Eastern Bank Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.