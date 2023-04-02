Eastern Bank Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $576.37 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $561.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

