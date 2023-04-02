Eastern Bank Sells 526 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $197.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $197.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

