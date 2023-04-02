Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EMLGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

