Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.