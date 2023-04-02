Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,869,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,117,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 101,780 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,655. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

