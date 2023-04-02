eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 12,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,983. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

