Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIXGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of EBIX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 334,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,924. The firm has a market cap of $407.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Ebix has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

