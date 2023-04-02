Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of EBIX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 334,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,924. The firm has a market cap of $407.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Ebix has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.