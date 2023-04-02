Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 91,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $165.53. 1,716,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

