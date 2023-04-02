Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $12.50 during trading on Friday. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

