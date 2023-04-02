Electronic Arts Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the game software company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average of $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

