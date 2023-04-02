Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Embecta Stock Up 0.6 %

EMBC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. 656,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,179. Embecta has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

