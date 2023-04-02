Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,348.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.