Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZF remained flat at $18.90 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Endesa has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

