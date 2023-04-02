Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 548,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Price Performance

Ennis Dividend Announcement

NYSE EBF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 153,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,703. The stock has a market cap of $544.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.