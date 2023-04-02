Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ENVX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.
Enovix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Enovix has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 732,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enovix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
