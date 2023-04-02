Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 6,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.26. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

