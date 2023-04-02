Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$3.70

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.78.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESI stock opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.09 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12.

Insider Activity at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

