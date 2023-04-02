Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EUBG remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.37.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
