Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EUBG remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

