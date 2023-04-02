Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $721.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $706.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

