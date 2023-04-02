Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. Equitable has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

