Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
FiscalNote Trading Up 17.4 %
OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of FiscalNote
FiscalNote Company Profile
FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FiscalNote (NOTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.