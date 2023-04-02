Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FiscalNote by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FiscalNote by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

