Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

SPRB opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.32. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

