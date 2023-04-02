Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Short Interest Update

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Essential Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EEYUF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
About Essential Energy Services
