Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Short Interest Update

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEYUF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service,Tryton and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

