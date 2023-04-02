Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,774.62 or 0.06395706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $213.77 billion and approximately $6.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

