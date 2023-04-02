Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 467,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,904. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

