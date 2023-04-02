Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Everi Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Everi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

