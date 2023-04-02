Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Down 11.6% in March

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 28th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Insider Activity at Exelixis
In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,100 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exelixis Stock Performance
Exelixis stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 3,287,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,461. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
See Also
